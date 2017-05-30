US Market Significantly Overvalued Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
The U.S. stock market remains significantly overvalued ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. As of May 26, the ratio of the Wilshire 5000 index over the gross national product is 132.2%, which implies an annual return of -1% including dividends.
