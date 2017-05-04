Tune in: Yahoo Finance Hosts Live Stream of Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting

For the second year in a row, audiences will be able to watch live on Yahoo Finance - across desktop, tablet and mobile - as Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and his right-hand man Charlie Munger share their unscripted views on the company, the markets, the administration, and whatever other topic may come up. The shareholders meeting live stream on Yahoo Finance will once again be available in both English and Mandarin, with VOD replay available following the meeting.

