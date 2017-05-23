Top paid CEO in ND is in energy, construction industry
Calculations by The Associated Press and the executive data firm Equilar show MDU Resources Group CEO David Goodin tops the compensation list in North Dakota, earning $3.3 million last year. MDU Resources is headquartered in Bismarck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|20 hr
|as registered
|1
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|Tue
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr '17
|Texter1996
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC