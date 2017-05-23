Toll Brothers: 'This was the best spring selling season we have had in over 10 years'
U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent. Toll, which has been building luxury homes for half a century, said it expects to sell between 6,950 and 7,450 homes in fiscal 2017, up from its previous forecast of 6,700 to 7,500 homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|15 hr
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr '17
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr '17
|kapo klavan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC