Toll Brothers: 'This was the best spring selling season we have had in over 10 years'

U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent. Toll, which has been building luxury homes for half a century, said it expects to sell between 6,950 and 7,450 homes in fiscal 2017, up from its previous forecast of 6,700 to 7,500 homes.

