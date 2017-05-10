Thousands of people fill arena to hear from Warren Buffett

Listening to Warren Buffett never gets old to the thousands of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders who are filling an arena to listen to the billionaire investor at the company's annual meeting on Saturday. The chance to hear Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger field questions for more than five hours is again expected to attract more than 30,000 people to Omaha, Nebraska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.