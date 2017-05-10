The Latest: Investors treat Warren Buffett like a celebrity

A image of Warren Buffett towers over Berkshire Hathaway shareholders as they visit and shop at company subsidiaries in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting. More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the annual meeting, and participate in company-sponsored activities, though the main attraction is CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger's Q&A session on Saturday.

