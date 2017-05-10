Temporary Power Market Global Trends, Industry Analysis, Segments,...
Aggreko PLC , Ashtead Group Plc , Caterpillar Inc. , Hertz Corporation , Speedy Hire " PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Highlights: The growth of the Temporary Power Market is majorly driven by the shortage of electricity faced by the developing economies due to lack of permanent power capacity. Failure of predicting the future electricity demand and the inability to finance major power projects by both private and government entities has led to the growth of market for temporary power solutions.
