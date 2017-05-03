Staff shortages holding back East of England's construction industry, RICS survey claims

Improved construction and infrastructure workload expectations in the East of England are beginning to highlight shortages in the labour market, according to a new survey. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors construction market survey for the first quarter of 2017 showed the pace of growth had increased in all sub-sectors in the east, from private homes to infrastructure projects, with 31% of respondents reporting a rise in workloads.

