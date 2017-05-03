Staff shortages holding back East of ...

Staff shortages holding back East of England's construction industry, RICS survey claims

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: East Anglian Daily Times

Improved construction and infrastructure workload expectations in the East of England are beginning to highlight shortages in the labour market, according to a new survey. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors construction market survey for the first quarter of 2017 showed the pace of growth had increased in all sub-sectors in the east, from private homes to infrastructure projects, with 31% of respondents reporting a rise in workloads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Getting sued? Apr 22 Texter1996 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr 6 andet1987 4
News Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E... Apr 5 Solarman 1
News 3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 12
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar '17 bozo devos 12
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,486 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC