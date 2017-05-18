Special award for long service to construction industry

A 93-YEAR-OLD Bellerby man, who started work as an apprentice joiner 79 years ago, has been honoured with a special award for his long service to the construction industry. Lewis Peace, who was in charge of maintenance and supervision of all the MoD ranges at Catterick and Richmond , was made a Jubilee Member of the Institute of Clerks of Works and Construction Inspectorate in a special ceremony in his own front room.

