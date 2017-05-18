Special award for long service to con...

Special award for long service to construction industry

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

A 93-YEAR-OLD Bellerby man, who started work as an apprentice joiner 79 years ago, has been honoured with a special award for his long service to the construction industry. Lewis Peace, who was in charge of maintenance and supervision of all the MoD ranges at Catterick and Richmond , was made a Jubilee Member of the Institute of Clerks of Works and Construction Inspectorate in a special ceremony in his own front room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May 13 WANDERING WHO 8
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... May 9 AZPat 1
News Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 5
Getting sued? Apr 22 Texter1996 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr '17 kapo klavan 4
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC