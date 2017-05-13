Signet Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn...
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 5, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Signet Jewelers Limited , if they purchased the Company's securities between August 29, 2013 and February 27, 2017, inclusive . This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
