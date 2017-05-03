Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

The dividend will be payable on May 30, 2017 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2017. Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.10 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $11.6 million, approximately $6.8 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $4.8 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco. Red Rock Resorts manages and owns a significant indirect equity interest in Station Casinos LLC .

