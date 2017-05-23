Quebec labour minister threatening special law in event of construction strike
Quebec's labour minister is threatening to impose a special law in the event of a general strike in the province's construction industry. Work schedules and overtime are said to be at the heart of the conflict in the industrial sector, while salaries are the main stumbling block in the residential sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|22 hr
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr '17
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr '17
|kapo klavan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC