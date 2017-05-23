Quebec labour minister threatening sp...

Quebec labour minister threatening special law in event of construction strike

15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Quebec's labour minister is threatening to impose a special law in the event of a general strike in the province's construction industry. Work schedules and overtime are said to be at the heart of the conflict in the industrial sector, while salaries are the main stumbling block in the residential sector.

