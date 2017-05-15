President Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" Executive Order and the Construction Industry

"We will have two simple rules when it comes to this massive rebuilding effort, buy American and hire American" President Donald Trump Federal construction contractors familiar with "Buy American" clauses in federal contracts under the Federal Acquisition Regulations which require materials to be manufactured in the United States unless a waiver is obtainedhave waited anxiously to see what Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" promise would mean for them. With respect to "Buy American," the executive order calls on federal agencies to "scrupulously monitor, enforce, and comply with [existing] Buy American laws, to the extent they apply, and minimize the use of waivers, consistent with applicable law."

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.