President Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" Executive Order and the Construction Industry
"We will have two simple rules when it comes to this massive rebuilding effort, buy American and hire American" President Donald Trump Federal construction contractors familiar with "Buy American" clauses in federal contracts under the Federal Acquisition Regulations which require materials to be manufactured in the United States unless a waiver is obtainedhave waited anxiously to see what Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" promise would mean for them. With respect to "Buy American," the executive order calls on federal agencies to "scrupulously monitor, enforce, and comply with [existing] Buy American laws, to the extent they apply, and minimize the use of waivers, consistent with applicable law."
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr 22
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC