President Trump's "Buy American, Hire...

President Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" Executive Order and the Construction Industry

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

"We will have two simple rules when it comes to this massive rebuilding effort, buy American and hire American" President Donald Trump Federal construction contractors familiar with "Buy American" clauses in federal contracts under the Federal Acquisition Regulations which require materials to be manufactured in the United States unless a waiver is obtainedhave waited anxiously to see what Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" promise would mean for them. With respect to "Buy American," the executive order calls on federal agencies to "scrupulously monitor, enforce, and comply with [existing] Buy American laws, to the extent they apply, and minimize the use of waivers, consistent with applicable law."

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May 13 WANDERING WHO 8
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... May 9 AZPat 1
News Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 5
Getting sued? Apr 22 Texter1996 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E... Apr '17 Solarman 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,042,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC