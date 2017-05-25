Picketing Omni Hotel construction wor...

Picketing Omni Hotel construction workers agree to return to work

Construction workers for the Omni Hotel project in downtown Louisville upset about what they're calling unfair wages protested for a second straight day Thursday, but have agreed to return to work. About 100 immigrant workers walked off the job Wednesday , claiming they're not being paid the same wages as other people doing the same job.

