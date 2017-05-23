Petrofac executive suspended as Unaoi...

Petrofac executive suspended as Unaoil bribery probe deepens

The Unaoil scandal which has engulfed London's listed oil-services firms deepened today as Petrofac suspended one of its executives and was accused of not co-operating with investigators. The FTSE 250 firm said it had suspended chief operating officer Marwan Chedid, who was arrested with chief executive Ayman Asfari and questioned under caution by the Serious Fraud Office as part of its investigation into Unaoil, a Monaco-based firm which allegedly paid bribes to secure contracts for its clients.

