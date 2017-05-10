OSHA standards should be met despite delays
Employer representatives hope that delays in the enforcement dates of U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations issued over the past year are accompanied by better compliance guidance. But the delays do not mean employers can rest on their laurels, with legal and loss control experts firmly advocating that they continue to work to comply with these regulations as they currently stand, in spite of President Donald Trump's deregulation efforts, which include an executive order requiring agencies to repeal two existing rules for each new regulation it puts in place.
