NWWIB and WITC working to increase construction labor force
The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College have partnered to offer training called Construction Essentials. "The training has had a lot of interest from individuals in the community and from employers who are in desperate need of skilled workers," said Mari Kay-Nabozny, CEO of the NWWIB.
