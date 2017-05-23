NWWIB and WITC working to increase co...

NWWIB and WITC working to increase construction labor force

Read more: Business North

The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College have partnered to offer training called Construction Essentials. "The training has had a lot of interest from individuals in the community and from employers who are in desperate need of skilled workers," said Mari Kay-Nabozny, CEO of the NWWIB.

Chicago, IL

