Not ready for college? Michigan's con...

Not ready for college? Michigan's construction industry touts building trades

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Career paths in Michigan should more frequently involve skilled trades apprentice training, according to a recent report that details the benefits of the programs. That form of formalized on-the-job training for specific jobs - like electrician, plumber, carpenter and steelworker - comes at a low-cost for the participant, and fuels the state's economic drivers that use construction trades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Getting sued? Apr 22 Texter1996 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr 6 andet1987 4
News Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E... Apr 5 Solarman 1
News 3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 12
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar '17 bozo devos 12
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,153 • Total comments across all topics: 280,704,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC