New Mexico's Construction Industry Booming in 2017
With work under way on a Facebook data center in Los Lunas, a major rapid transit project in Albuquerque and hospitals and roads in Santa Fe, New Mexico's construction industry is off to one of its best starts in years. The number of construction jobs statewide in March hit 46,000 - the highest since the middle of 2009.
