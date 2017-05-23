Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Unvei...

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Unveils New Technologies at Annual R&D Open House

The company announced today its new "Maisart" brand encompassing the company's proprietary artificial intelligence technology, including its compact AI, automated design deep-learning algorithm and extra-efficient smart-learning AI. Mitsubishi Electric Develops Solution to Visualize Radio Waves to Support IoT System Enables optimal placement of wireless equipment to be designed fast and inexpensively The company has developed a radio wave visualization solution for ascertaining, with high speed and high precision, the intensity of radio waves when designing the optimal placement of wireless communication equipment.

