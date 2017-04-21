'Missing' construction industry figur...

'Missing' construction industry figure Vincent Santoro's company seeks funds

2 hrs ago

An excavation firm, whose owner vanished claiming to be in police protection while owing more than $5 million in unpaid bills, has made an application to access more money from the sale of two Sydney properties. Vincent Santoro, the director of Elite Civil Group, vanished from Sydney in February 2014 amid claims from subcontractors he owed at least $5 million in unpaid debts across seven construction sites to more than 50 firms.

