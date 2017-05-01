'Migrant labour is vital to construct...

'Migrant labour is vital to construction industry'

Read more: This Is Grimsby

THE next Government must ensure the construction sector has enough skilled workers post-Brexit or its housing and infrastructure manifesto pledges will be redundant, says the Federation of Master Builders . The FMB has called on all major political parties to recognise the importance of migrant labour to the construction sector as part of its Programme for Government, launched the day before Parliament dissolved for the General Election.

