Meritage Homes Announces Pricing of 5.125% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027

Meritage Homes Corporation , a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced the pricing of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due June 6, 2027 . The notes were sold at par.

