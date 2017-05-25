Mark Hulbert: Would You Fire Warren B...

Mark Hulbert: Would You Fire Warren Buffett as Your Adviser?

15 hrs ago

Portfolio managers generally have a spotty history of beating the market, but that isn't necessarily a reason to abandon them, writes Mark Hulbert, a columnist at MarketWatch. "Is there any foolproof way of telling the difference between an awful investment adviser and a great one who is merely suffering through a lull?" Hulbert asks.

Chicago, IL

