Los Angeles World Airports appoints Jacobs Engineering as project and construction manager
Jacobs Engineering Group has been awarded a seven-year professional services prime contract for project and construction management by Los Angeles World Airports to support its Landside Access Modernization Program, Airline/Tenant Improvement Program and Capital Improvement Program at Los Angeles International Airport . "Jacobs has partnered with Los Angeles World Airports for the past 15 years, delivering both airside and landside projects," said Bob Pragada, Jacobs President Buildings and Infrastructure and Industrial.
