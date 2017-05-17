Lennox International Inc. (LII) Decla...

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.51 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 17th.

