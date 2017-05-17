Lennox International Inc. (LII) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.51 Per Share
Lennox International Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 17th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Tue
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr 22
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr '17
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC