KB, Toll, Lennox Lead Housing Index to Post-Election High

Shares of homebuilders, D.R. Horton , KB Home Lennar , Pulte Group and Toll Brothers remain in bull market territory since their post-election lows, but they are also deep in bear market territory vs. their bubble peaks set in July 2005. The National Association of Home Builders Housing Market Index gained two points, to 70, in May, just a point below its March high and two points below its all-time high of 72, set in June 2005.

