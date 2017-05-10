Johns Manville Names Marcia Howes Vice President of Global Supply Chain
Howes comes to JM from a similar position with BJC HealthCare in St. Louis. She is a veteran business leader and supply chain professional with more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of supply chain and in driving operational excellence across complex organizations.
