James Hardie's annual profit rises 13%

Building materials supplier James Hardie has posted a 13 per cent rise in full-year profit largely due to strong housing construction in its core market, the US. James Hardie made a net profit of $US276.5 million in the year to March 31, as sales rose 11 per cent to $US1.92 billion.

