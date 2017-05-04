Irish construction industry faces skills gap
The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and PwC have today released the results a joint construction survey which includes 248 participants representing all sectors of the construction sector including building surveyors, project managers and quantity surveyors including 35 property developers across the country. The survey highlights that the skills gap is an acute issue in the construction industry.
