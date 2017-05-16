Icahn Adds New Stake in Conduent, Exi...

Icahn Adds New Stake in Conduent, Exits Nuance, Allergan

18 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 9.7 percent stake in business services provider Conduent Inc. in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical giant Allergan Plc. and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc. Icahn raised his stake in truck-maker Navistar International Corp., according to a regulatory filing Monday.

