Icahn Adds New Stake in Conduent, Exits Nuance, Allergan
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 9.7 percent stake in business services provider Conduent Inc. in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical giant Allergan Plc. and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc. Icahn raised his stake in truck-maker Navistar International Corp., according to a regulatory filing Monday.
