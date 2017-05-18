How raft of new projects shows construction industry is strong again in Nottingham
From the BioCity Discovery building to the GlaxoSmithKline chemistry centre at the University of Nottingham, international construction consultancy Gleeds has been behind some of the most significant new developments in Nottingham recently. Dan Robinson speaks to director Anthony Cork about how the industry is faring in the city after recovering since the global economic crisis When Britain became embroiled in a recession nine years ago, construction was one of the first industries to be hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr 22
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr '17
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC