Historically tight B.C. election means uncertain future

16 hrs ago Read more: Journal of Commerce

At it currently stands, BC Liberal Party Leader Christy Clark remains premier in B.C. Though after a tight election, the final result is up in the air until a count of absentee ballots is complete, leaving construction industry stakeholders questioning what the future holds. While preliminary results show a narrow win by Clark, she lost her 49-seat majority won in 2013.

