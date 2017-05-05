Hill International Completes Sale of Construction Claims Group to Private Equity Firm Bridgepoint

Hill International , the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that the sale of its Construction Claims Group to Bridgepoint Development Capital, part of international private equity group Bridgepoint, has closed and funded under the terms previously disclosed on May 3, 2017. Net proceeds from the sale were used primarily to pay off and retire Hill's outstanding senior debt, which totaled $151.1 million at closing, for which Hill incurred interest expense of $13.9 million during the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.