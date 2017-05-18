Here's how rich you'd be if you inves...

Here's how rich you'd be if you invested $1,000 in Amazon when...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Here's how rich you'd be if you invested $1,000 in Amazon when it first went public Few investors could have foreseen that it would gain about 50,000% in the two decades after its initial public offering. One thousand dollars invested at the closing price on Amazon's IPO day would be worth over $491,000 on Monday, based on the stock's price in early trading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May 13 WANDERING WHO 8
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... May 9 AZPat 1
News Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 5
Getting sued? Apr 22 Texter1996 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr '17 kapo klavan 4
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC