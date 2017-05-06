Griffin Securities Analysts Reduce Ea...

Griffin Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Granite Construction Inc.

41 min ago

Granite Construction Inc. - Research analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Granite Construction in a report issued on Tuesday. Griffin Securities analyst M. Ajzenman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27.

