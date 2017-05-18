Green Machine is back, Deere posts a big 1Q and ups outlook
Despite weaker crop prices and nervous American farmers, Deere & Co. reported better-than-expected earnings on strong international farm equipment sales and higher demand for construction equipment as U.S. home sales take off.
