Germany posts 0.6 percent Q1 GDP growth

Germany posts 0.6 percent Q1 GDP growth

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Germany's economy gathered momentum in the first quarter of 2017, growing 0.6 percent, in line with expectations, with increases in both foreign and domestic demand. The Federal Statistical Office said Friday that with the mild winter the construction industry fared particularly well, but investment in machinery and equipment was "markedly up" in the January-March period compared to the previous quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... Tue AZPat 1
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May 9 PULTE Mohels 7
News Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 5
Getting sued? Apr 22 Texter1996 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E... Apr '17 Solarman 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC