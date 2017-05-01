Freight shipper buys Shelton property as new HQ
Entering May 2017, BTX Global Logistics purchased the building at 12 Commerce Dr. in Shelton, Conn. as its new headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Getting sued?
|Apr 22
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|bozo devos
|12
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC