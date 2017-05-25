Florida-based Rayonier makes US$807-m...

Florida-based Rayonier makes US$807-million friendly takeover offer for Tembec

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A Florida-based company is moving to buy Tembec Inc. in a friendly takeover deal that values the Quebec-based forestry company at US$807 million, including assumed debt. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. of Jacksonville, Fla., says the proposed deal announced this morning would create a more diversified company with a Canadian headquarters in Montreal.

Chicago, IL

