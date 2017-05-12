Firm proposes privately funding new t...

Firm proposes privately funding new terminal at Kansas City International Airport

17 hrs ago

A local engineering firm has proposed to privately build and finance a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport to garner voter approval and finish the airport project. Mayor Sly James told the Kansas City Star the city has been trying for five years to create an airport improvement plan that voters support, but city taxpayers think they would be the ones financing it.

Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Chicago, IL

