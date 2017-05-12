Firm proposes privately funding new terminal at Kansas City International Airport
A local engineering firm has proposed to privately build and finance a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport to garner voter approval and finish the airport project. Mayor Sly James told the Kansas City Star the city has been trying for five years to create an airport improvement plan that voters support, but city taxpayers think they would be the ones financing it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 9
|PULTE Mohels
|7
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr 22
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC