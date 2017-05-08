Farmers market at Tractor Supply celebrates homemade, homegrown...
Jump into spring - and start your own garden - Saturday with a trip to the farmers market at Tractor Supply Company in Norwalk. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Farmers Market at 4768 U.S. 250 N. will feature homemade and homegrown goods from local farmers and crafters, along with gardening advice to help new growers get started.
