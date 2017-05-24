Expected Closing Date for Western Ref...

Expected Closing Date for Western Refining Acquisition and Election Deadline Announced

Western Refining, Inc. today announced that the waiting period applicable to its proposed acquisition by Tesoro Corporation pursuant to the Hart Scott Rodino Act has terminated. This satisfies one of the final conditions to the closing of the pending acquisition.

