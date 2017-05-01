EXPANDING: Westleigh Partnerships has welcomed two new faces including Luke Hopkins.
Leading housing developer Westleigh Partnerships have welcomed Robert Blaney as a senior land manager, taking on responsibility in the county as well as Warwickshire and Shropshire. Mr Blaney has been in the construction industry for more than 20 years and will seek to identify opportunities for new developments.
