EXCHANGE: Moline man's cap collection is growing
ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, MAY 20, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this April 2017 photo, Vern and Anne Staelens stand beneath part of Vern's collection of caps. At last count Mr. Staelens, 89, has 1,738 caps, all displayed in the couple's home in Moline, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr 22
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr '17
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC