Doug Kass: Buffett's 'Old Economy' Investing Strategy Is Faltering
Doug Kass, president of Seabreeze Partners Management Inc., says that Warren Buffett has made several investing mistakes in addition to the billion-dollar purchase of shares in International Business Machines Corp. Last week, Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed that it had sold about one-third of its holdings in IBM. The news contributed to a 4 percent drop in IBM shares that pressured the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
