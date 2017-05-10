Defense industry plays big role in Ut...

Defense industry plays big role in Utah economy, study shows

Read more: Deseret News

Military spending creates over $9 billion in economic activity for the Beehive State, rivaling the construction industry in importance to Utahns' financial well-being, a new study showed. Research from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah indicated that the defense industry was directly and indirectly responsible for supporting more than 109,000 jobs resulting in $9.2 billion in economic activity during 2015 - the latest available data.

