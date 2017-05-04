Dangote CEO wins building and construction industry award
Mr Tor Nygard, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement Ghana Limited has been awarded the building and construction Chief Executive of the year 2016 at the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards 2017. The award is in recognition of his leadership towards the growth of the cement industry in Ghana.
