Dangote CEO wins best building and construction industry award
Tor Nygard, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement Ghana Ltd, has been awarded the Building & Construction Chief Executive of the Year 2016 at the Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards 2017. The award, which is in recognition of his leadership towards the growth of the cement industry in Ghana, is an exclusive event that seeks to reward excellence among the most committed and dedicated entrepreneurs and corporate executives in Ghana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
