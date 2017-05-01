Countdown sales rise 2.1% in March quarter on rising prices, loyalty programme
Sales rose to $1.59 billion in the 13 weeks ended April 2 from $1.56 billion a year earlier, the Sydney-based company said in a statement. Adjusting for Easter, sales were up 2.2 percent, and in Australian dollar terms rose 4.3 percent.
