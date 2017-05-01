Countdown sales rise 2.1% in March qu...

Countdown sales rise 2.1% in March quarter on rising prices, loyalty programme

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NBR Newsroom

Sales rose to $1.59 billion in the 13 weeks ended April 2 from $1.56 billion a year earlier, the Sydney-based company said in a statement. Adjusting for Easter, sales were up 2.2 percent, and in Australian dollar terms rose 4.3 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Getting sued? Apr 22 Texter1996 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr 6 andet1987 4
News Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E... Apr 5 Solarman 1
News 3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 12
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar '17 bozo devos 12
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC